Chief economist of the European Central Bank (ECB), Philip Lane, said that the institution is working “under high uncertainty”, due to a series of external factors, such as the fact that inflation varies greatly between the different countries represented. Despite the volatility of the scenario, Lane argues that interest rates need to rise for inflation to be controlled.

In an interview with Financial Times on January 12, published on the ECB’s website, Lane said that the most prudent approach to dealing with the economy in Europe is “to observe the consequences of last year’s economic tightening”, in order to better define how much interest rates should increase.

“What we would expect for the coming months is the impact of the interest rate hikes that took place last year on investment and consumption. This, in turn, will help us decide how intensely interest rate increases are affecting the real economy and inflation dynamics,” commented the economist.

When asked specifically where the interest rate will go on the European continent, Lane replied that he has no way of working out exact dates at the moment. Recalling how much energy prices fell in December, due to weather events in recent weeks, Lane used the case as an example of unpredictability and a reason why the ECB cannot stick to how far rates will have to rise.