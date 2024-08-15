Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/15/2024 – 18:03

Future interest rates rose on Thursday, the 15th, following the readjustment of rates on the Treasury curve, which in turn is a result of the market’s calibration of the interest rate cut cycle in the United States. Better-than-expected data on the US economy’s activity led to an adjustment in the most optimistic bets on the Federal Reserve’s monetary easing process. The rise in domestic interest rates gained a little more strength in the afternoon, as the dollar strengthened.

At the close, the rate on the Interbank Deposit (DI) contract for January 2025 was at 10.780%, from 10.753% yesterday in the adjustment, and that of the DI for January 2026 rose from 11.41% to 11.53%. The DI rate for January 2027 was at 11.47% (from 11.35%) and that of the DI for January 2029 was at 11.47%, from 11.39%.

“What caused the interest rate market to go downhill today was the data from the United States,” said Daniel Leal, fixed income strategist at BGC Liquidez. “It’s not that they indicate a reversal in the possibility of a rate cut in September, but the market was looking for a reason to bet on 50 points,” he explained.

The increase in retail sales in July, of 1% compared to a median of 0.3%, surprised and weekly jobless claims fell more than expected, reinforcing bets on a 25 basis point reduction in interest rates by the Fed in September, which are once again in the majority.

Avenue’s chief strategist, William Castro Alves, believes that the indicators refute the idea that the economy is heading towards a recession or a sharper slowdown and have ended up cooling more aggressive bets on interest rate cuts. “It is no coincidence that we saw a sharp adjustment in interest rates today,” he points out.

In Treasuries, the yield on 2-year and 10-year T-Notes rose around 10 points in the late afternoon, but the yield on the 10-year bond remained below 4%. The spot dollar, which had held its ground in the morning despite pressure from Treasuries, began to rise in the second half, closing at R$5.4838.

Even before the US agenda, rates were already rising in the morning, with the market expecting a large auction of Treasury fixed-rate securities, the first for this type of security after the end of the dealer hiatus period (August 1-10). In addition, the injection of R$255 billion into the system, between NTN-B and the payment of the NTN-B coupon in even years, could attract demand, at a time when the forward curve is flattening. “The auction ended up being average, with market risk (DV01) considered neutral. The market would have absorbed a larger offer”, says Leal. The Treasury sold the entire batch of 1.5 million NTN-F and 8.2 million LTN, out of the 9 million offered.