Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/10/2023 – 9:55

Future interest rates rise across the entire curve this Monday morning, the 2nd, influenced by external caution that puts Treasury and dollar yields on the rise. The market is waiting for the speech by the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, at 10 am.

At 9:20 am, the interbank deposit contract (DI) rate for January 2025 rose to 10.900%, from 10.793% in the previous adjustment.

The DI for January 2027 went to 10.890%, from 10.786%, and that for January 2029 increased to 11.380%, from 11.294%.