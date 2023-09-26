Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/26/2023 – 9:40

Future interest rates advanced this Tuesday morning, the 26th, especially the shorter ones, after the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) made it clear that there is, at the moment, no room to accelerate the pace of the Selic cut beyond the current 50 basis points. The committee maintained the assessment already given at the previous meeting, in August, that an intensification of the pace of Selic rate cuts is “unlikely”.

Despite the disinflation process resulting from lower pressures on commodities, global monetary tightening and the normalization of chains, the BC repeated that there is a slow decline in core inflation.

Amid the Ministry of Finance’s crusade to guarantee a zero primary result in 2024, the Copom states that the uncertainty observed in the financial market recently, with an increase in risk premiums and implicit inflation, is more linked to the execution of revenue and expenditure measures compatible with the framework and compliance with fiscal targets.

According to the BC, previously the uncertainty was more in the final design of the new fiscal framework, already sanctioned.

The market also evaluates the Broad National Consumer Price Index – 15 (IPCA-15) of September, which rose 0.35% and was below the Broadcast Projections median of 0.37%, which ends up not bringing relief to the curve.

At 9:30 am, the interbank deposit contract (DI) rate for January 2025 rose to 10.605%, from 10.575% in the previous adjustment.

The DI for January 2027 was 10.660%, from 10.624%, and that for January 2029 increased to 11.220%, from 11.204% in the previous adjustment.