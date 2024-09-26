Interest rates | Reuters sources: Demands for interest rate cuts are intensifying at the ECB

Heels|The bad economic news has increased expectations of a key interest rate cut already at the October meeting. Euribor interest rates continued their descent on Thursday. The one-year euribor fell to 2.755 percent.

European the central bank (EKP) has a growing cross-betting on the lines of the upcoming interest rate meeting. According to seven sources interviewed by the news agency Reuters, the central bank’s “doves”, i.e. the supporters of a more stimulating monetary policy, are leaning towards another interest rate cut.

At the September 12 Council meeting, the ECB lowered the central bank’s deposit rate by 0.25 percentage points to 3.5 percent. The last time the ECB lowered the interest rate was in June.

According to Reuters, few expected after the September decision that the interest rate would be lowered again in October. However, since then, there has been bad news about the eurozone economy.

Industry the purchasing managers’ index, which predicts the situation, weakened further in September and the increase in wages slowed down more than expected.

For this reason, the “doves” have started to consider a further decrease in the interest rate necessary, Reuters sources say. However, supporters of a tighter monetary policy, or “hawks”, oppose the decrease. They consider the slowdown in inflation still too uncertain.

Expectations the development of policy interest rates directly affect market interest rates. The reference interest rates for mortgages, i.e. Euribor, have fallen sharply again in recent days.

On Thursday, the one-year euribor fell slightly to 2.755 percent. Since the beginning of September, the interest rate has already come down by a quarter of a percentage point. The interest rate was at its highest level since 2008, almost exactly a year ago. The highest reading was at 4.228 percent.

Interest rate futures are predicting that next year the 12-month euribor will already drop to around two percent. However, the predictions of the interest rate market have often been wrong in the last couple of years.

Expectations for a decrease in interest rates are also strengthened by the slowdown in inflation. On average, energy costs have decreased in recent weeks.

According to Reuters, the “doves” already consider it a risk that inflation will fall below the ECB’s two percent target level and stay there for a long time. In August, euro area inflation slowed to 2.2 percent.

The “hawks”, on the other hand, warn of the uncertainty related to the development of inflation. According to Reuters, the money market is leaning towards an interest rate cut.

Many things still have time to change before the rate meeting. Next week, for example, we will receive inflation data for September.