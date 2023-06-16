Estadão Contenti

06/16/2023 – 10:23 am

Future interest rates renewed maximums this Friday morning, the 16th, following some vertices in the United States, and still in the wake of the Central Bank Activity Index (IBC-Br) above expectations. “It’s more of a correction due to the downward movement of the last few days, some premium recomposition adjustment. Outside, it’s unstable”, assesses economist Silvio Campos Neto, from Tendências Consultoria.

Treasury yields rise after instability and after falling in the previous session. Investors are awaiting the release of US consumer confidence data and inflation expectations that could influence the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path.

In Brazil, the BC released the IBC-Br, which rose 0.56% in April compared to March, compared to the median stability of projections. The range went from a drop of 1.50% to a high of 1.30%.

According to Rodrigo Correa, chief strategist and partner at Nomos, the result reinforces the perception of stronger economic growth this year, which is already notorious. “The market has been revising GDP upwards for some time. This reflects the impulses of this government and the previous one. All the reforms have been surprising in terms of activity. This is a factor weighing on inflation, but the Central Bank’s insistence on technical parameters has made inflation drop”, he assesses.

In this sense, it mentions the IGP-10, which had a deflation of 2.20% in June – the biggest drop in the historical series of the FGV – after a decrease of 1.53% in May, accumulating a negative variation of 6.31% in 12 months. The median for the IGP-10 was a decrease of 2.12%. The IPC-S dropped 0.17% in the second four-week period of the month, after zero variation in the first reading.

“Future rates go up, but it’s not a light move. The tendency is for a brutal decline since Haddad Finance Minister Fernando Haddad held the first emergency meeting of this government, at the beginning of the year”, completes Correa, from Nomos.

Even so, they maintain an upward bias. According to the chief economist at B. Side Investimentos, Helena Veronese, the movement reflects the Treasuries and the IBC-Br a little stronger. “It also has a little correction,” she says. “With this IGP-10, it shouldn’t go up much”, she adds, remembering that from now on the market should start a movement more of expectation due to the Copom, next week.

According to the partner at Tendências, today’s adjustment in future interest rates does not change the perception in relation to the Copom, next week, which should keep the Selic at 13.75% per annum, indicating a cut in the August meeting not so explicitly. “The short part of the curve dropped a lot, pricing in an aggressive cut, but the long part suggests there are challenges. So, the BC must take a break to assess the scenario, whether inflation will really continue to slow down, what will the fiscal framework and the CMN look like”, says economist Silvio Campos Neto.

At 10:08 am, the interbank deposit rate (DI) maturing in January 2024 operated at 13.050%, at the maximum, and against 12.999% of the adjustment yesterday; the DI for January 2025 was at 11.200%, against the maximum at 11.205%, after 11.096% the day before; the DI for January 2027 showed 10.67%, at the maximum, and against 10.56% in the adjustment yesterday. That of 2029 was going to 11.01%, after the maximum, 11.02% and 10.90% of the adjustment the day before.
























