Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/26/2024 – 18:04

Future interest rates closed lower, reflecting a technical adjustment based on the positive mood of the external environment. Inflation measured by the consumer expenditures price index (PCE), combined with other data in the US, met expectations, encouraging the market about the interest rate cut cycle that the Federal Reserve is about to promote. Treasury yields fell, opening space for the Brazilian curve to return part of the increase accumulated in the last three sessions. However, all rates rose during the week, especially those at the short and intermediate ends, following increased bets on a tightening of the Selic rate in 2024.

At the close, the rate on the Interbank Deposit (DI) contract for January 2025 fell from 10.781% to 10.755%, and that of the DI for January 2026, from 11.76% to 11.70%. The DI for January 2027 had a rate of 11.95% (from 12.02% yesterday in the adjustment) and that of the DI for January 2029 was at 12.15%, from 12.25%.

Marcelo Boragini, a partner at Davos Investimentos, classifies today’s move as a correction in light of the week’s “exaggerations” caused by the PCE index, the Fed’s main benchmark for setting its 2% inflation target. “It was in line with and reinforced the belief that the Fed will start cutting rates in September and the possibility of up to 3 cuts this year,” he says. Treasury yields fell, with the 10-year T-Note rate falling back below 4.20%.

Today’s relief slightly softens the curve’s opening level this week, but the DIs continue to project a strong increase in the Selic rate in the coming months, of around 1 percentage point by the end of 2024 compared to the current 10.50%. Boragini considers this premium to be excessive given the positive fundamentals of the economy. “The market is creating narratives that lead to a herd effect, but we have GDP growth, a robust trade balance and the important announcement of a R$15 billion freeze. It is not a fiscal crisis as the market prices it,” he assesses.

In the morning, the Treasury reported that the Central Government had a deficit of R$38.8 billion, higher than the R$37.70 billion indicated in the median of the Projeções Broadcast survey. The deficit for the year is R$68.7 billion, the worst primary result since 2020 for the first half of the year.

In addition to the fiscal scenario, pessimism about the direction of the Selic rate is also due to the exchange rate. The dollar rose again today, holding above R$5.60 for the third day, fueling the perception that contagion to prices is a matter of time, not to mention the impact on the Central Bank’s models.

For now, in the DI, the pricing of an increase in the Selic rate at next week’s Copom is marginal, reflecting an alternative option since maintaining the rate at 10.50% is a free bet. Among the 65 economists participating in the Projeções Broadcast survey, the forecast of stability is unanimous.

Boragini, from Davos, expects the rate to remain at 10.50%, but says that the decision statement should have a tougher tone – “and it has to be like that” – in order to avoid speculation about changes in the board of directors and the electoral process in the second half of the year.