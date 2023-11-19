Interest rates | OP’s economist: Next year, the three-month reference rate will probably be the cheapest

According to OP’s economist’s report, the mutual favorability of interest rates largely depends on chance. Next year, however, the three-month interest rate will probably be cheaper than the one-year interest rate.

Home loans reference interest rates have been rising rapidly for the past couple of years. The logic of interest rates is such that when interest rates are rising, short interest rates are significantly longer at a lower level.

At its largest, the difference between the three- and 12-month Euribor was 1.25 percentage points last year when interest rates were rising.

That’s why the popularity of the shortest interest rates, such as the three-month Euribor as a reference rate, has literally grown explosively. The popularity has also been influenced by the fact that, in the last couple of years, banks have generally offered short interest rates as an alternative. During the period of negative interest rates, at least some banks refused to commit loans to Euribor rates shorter than one year.

In recent weeks, some of the loan payers may have rubbed their eyes. Was there a mistake made anyway? The three-month interest rate is currently at exactly the same level as the one-year interest rate.

This is due to the fact that interest rates are expected to fall already next year. The reference interest rates have started to anticipate a decrease in interest rates. The one-year Euribor is expected to fall to only 3.1 percent by the end of next year in the interest rate market.

The longest-looking 12-month Euribor was the first to fall, but the three- and six-month interest rates will follow.

OP group’s senior economist Tomi Kortela states in the recent in his blog post, that one year’s euribor may even be lower than the three-month interest for a while in the coming year. However, it does not necessarily mean that the annual interest rate is currently a more favorable option for the payer of the loan.

Kortela also explains why this is so.

A mortgage the total interest consists of the reference rate and the margin.

According to Kortela, comparing the advantages of different reference rates is not as simple as one might imagine at first glance. The reference interest rate of the loan changes according to the term of the interest, i.e. the interest rate of a loan tied to a three-month interest rate changes every three months, and the annual interest rate every 12 months.

The mutual benefit of the reference interest rates therefore largely depends on how the interest rate review dates happen to coincide for each borrower.

During the flat phase of interest rates, short-term interest rates have always been lower for long periods throughout the history of the Euribor.

When interest rates rise or fall, the rise in interest rates affects loans tied to different interest rates at different speeds. Even when interest rates rise, it may happen that the reference interest rate of a loan tied to a long-term interest rate is lower in the end, because it is only revised after a year.

Kortela made a comparison of the affordability of three- and 12-month Euribors in light of the interest rate forecasts for the past two years and the next two years. He calculated the careers of different reference interest rates for all borrowing dates.

Kortelan according to findings, at the beginning of January 2023, the 12-month euribor was already over three percent and the three-month interest rate was one percentage point lower.

Even so, the average reference interest rate for loans linked to 12-month Euribor was at the level of one percent in January 2023, while loans linked to three-month Euribor already paid an interest rate of two percent.

However, with the current market expectation of interest rates, the situation will turn the other way around next year. It means that the average interest rate of loans linked to the shorter three-month Euribor will fall faster than those linked to the one-year interest rate, even though the three-month Euribor is predicted to be higher than the one-year Euribor.

Falling interest rates are updated at a faster rate for loans linked to the three-month Euribor.

A year in the case of Euribor, how each borrower’s Interest Rate Adjustment Date happens to fall, on the other hand, has a greater effect on the realized interest rate than in a loan tied to a three-month interest rate.

When Kortela examines the differences over the entire period of 2022–2025, the choice of the reference interest rate does not matter much on average. The realized interest level is almost the same on average for both reference rates.

However, the risk that the Interest Revision Date falls unfavorably is, however, clearly greater with a one-year interest rate.