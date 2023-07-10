Interest rates | One year’s euribor is hitting new frontiers again, this is how the rise in interest rates is reflected in your expenses

Finland’s most popular home loan reference rate is already approaching the 4.2 percent limit.

Finland the most popular mortgage reference rate, the 12-month euribor, is once again hitting new record readings after years of zero interest rates. The reference interest rate is now already close to the 4.2 percent limit.

On Friday, the one-year euribor jumped to 4.193%, but fell slightly on Monday to 4.190%.

Nordea’s chief analyst Jan von Gerich pointed out on Twitter that a similar rise in interest rates has not been seen in decades. According to him, something similar has not been seen for at least more than 40 years, when the history of Euribor is extended with the German fibor rate. Euribor’s own history goes back to the turn of the year 1998 and 1999.

A year euribor is the most common reference interest rate for mortgage borrowers. In June, it reached yet another significant milestone, when the reference interest rate crossed the four percent mark.

The shorter half-year and three-month euribors have also continued to climb, although steps have sometimes been taken downwards. This happened, for example, in March, when the banking turbulence caused by the problems of the US-based Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) lowered interest rates.

The six-month euribor stood at 3.945 percent on Friday, but on Monday it closed slightly to 3.931 percent.

The three-month euribor, on the other hand, reached its highest reading of the year at 3.661 percent on Monday.