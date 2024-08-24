Paula Cristina – Editor 3i Paula Cristina – Editor 3 https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/paula-cristina-editora-3/ 08/24/2024 – 7:00

The number is the same: inflation increased by 0.38% in July and exceeded the target of 4.5% in the last 12 months, five months ahead of the government and the Central Bank’s forecast. That is the fact. The way each of the protagonists of Brazil’s economic and monetary policy views it, well, that varies.

Fernando Haddad, the Finance Minister, is pushing the narrative of the cold shoulder. He uses mathematical arguments to explain how prices will settle downwards in the coming months, cites the improvement in the external environment and urges caution with speculation in the financial market.

Roberto Campos Neto, the current president of the Central Bank and already on the verge of leaving, has taken a different view of the same issue. He does not deny the possibility of raising interest rates to control prices, and says that the BC’s assessment is qualitative, not quantitative, and is not tainted by pressure — neither popular nor market pressure. With both versions considered, the one given by the one who makes the final decision prevails, and in this case, it is the president of the BC. “We will not hesitate to raise interest rates if it is appropriate. Our mission, as the Central Bank, is to ensure price control; there is no politics or ideological pressure in this,” said Campos Neto at a hearing in the Chamber of Deputies.

Even though Haddad’s opinion is in line with that of the Central Bank president, the government’s strategy at this point will no longer be to publicly attack. Between June and July, Lula increased the tone of his criticism of the conduct of monetary policy, and the result was strong instability in the financial market, especially in the stock market and the dollar. Now, the stance is different. With the end of Campos Neto’s term approaching, the government would like to avoid an increase in the Selic rate at the next Copom meeting, scheduled for September 17 and 18. To do so, the economic team must find solutions to help keep inflation within the target. Some alternatives that have been studied, but have not yet been defined, involve using Conab to purchase food, reviewing energy tariffs and evaluating scenarios to cushion potential positive fluctuations in the price of oil.

Information about the target was reinforced in the Focus Bulletin, prepared by the Central Bank weekly with the expectations of market agents. In Monday’s edition (19) there was the first sign that inflation is expected to exceed the initial projection. This would require the president of the Central Bank to write a letter explaining the reasons for exceeding the target. In his years at the head of the monetary authority, Campos Neto has already done this at least twice.

For Warren Investimentos inflation strategist Andréa Angelo, there is a 60% to 70% chance that the IPCA will exceed the target ceiling. Her base scenario already includes a 0.1 percentage point relief in the IPCA due to the advance of Eletrobras resources to pay off Covid and water shortage bills. “We do not know how the Ministry of Mines and Energy and Aneel will account for this measure and, if it does not work, this will have an impact of 0.1 percentage points upwards on our projection”, she explains.

4.5%

is the ceiling of the inflation target measured by the IPCA for 2024, a figure reached five months earlier than initially predicted

70%

is the chance that Brazil will not be able to keep inflation within the 3% target in 2024, according to an estimate by Warren Investimentos

0.38%

was the advance of the IPCA in July, driven by the rise in food prices and adjustments in industry and services

At LCA Consultores, the projection was also revised upwards. According to Fábio Romão, the company has already raised the inflation rate for this year from 4.20% to 4.40%, due to the devaluation of the real and the resilience of the labor market. Incorporating these two factors, he expects manufactured goods to end the year with a 3.3% increase (revised from 2.5% previously) and services, rising 4.6%. “There is pressure from factors that justify this increase. Among them the increase in cigarette taxes, the tight labor market and the behavior of the exchange rate”, says Romão, who highlighted the importance of including energy in this variable. “If the flag [tarifária] is yellow, there is an impact of 0.08 percentage points on the projection.”

New command

Given the conflict of narratives, the market is keeping an eye on the steps taken by Gabriel Galípolo, the leading candidate to take over as president of the Central Bank from January 2025. He is currently the institution’s director of Monetary Policy and, despite being Lula’s potential choice, has been giving direct messages – which could bother the government’s leadership. “All directors [do BC] are willing to do whatever it takes to accomplish the goal [de inflação].”

According to him, in any scenario, the monetary authority’s plan to pursue inflation at 3% will remain in place. Haddad, in turn, continues to argue that the target is no longer adequate, and that an inflation ceiling of around 4.5% in one year does not constitute a loss of price control. This is a narrative dispute that, so far, has been won by Campos Neto, but could take a different turn once Lula decides who will lead the Central Bank next year.