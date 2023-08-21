Monday, August 21, 2023
Interest rates | Nordea starts paying interest on the current account

August 21, 2023
World Europe
0
Interest rates | Nordea starts paying interest on the current account

The change will take effect at the beginning of October.

Nordea-bank raises the interest rates on personal customers’ current accounts. From the beginning of October, 0.25 percent interest will be paid to the current account, the bank says.

Nordea recommends to its customers that the current account continues to be used only for managing everyday income and expenses.

“It’s not a good idea to hide large sums of money there, but rather to secure your own purchasing power with more profitable solutions,” says Nordea’s head of personal customer business Jani Eloranta in the bulletin.

Nordea also says that it will raise interest rates on savings accounts to at least three percent.

Finland’s largest bank OP also announced last Monday that it will start paying 0.25 percent interest on deposits in the current accounts of its owner-customers.

At OP, the change will take effect at the beginning of November.

