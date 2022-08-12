





(Reuters) – Richmond Federal Reserve Chairman Thomas Barkin said on Friday he wants to raise interest rates further to rein in inflation, and will look to U.S. economic data to decide how much of a rise he will defend in the future. next Fed meeting in September.

“I’d like to see a period of sustained inflation under control, and until we do, I think we’ll just have to move rates into tighter territory,” Barkin told CNBC, adding that he would like to see inflation at the Fed’s 2% target. for a while”.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir)








