Interest rates | Mortgage interest rates are rising again – this is how the change is reflected in loan expenses

The annual euribor rose to over 3.4 percent. The six-month Euribor is also already approaching the 3 percent limit.

31.1. 14:48 | Updated 8:56 am

Finns the most common mortgage reference rate, i.e. the 12-month Euribor, has risen again to new heights in the post-financial crisis period.

On Tuesday, the one-year euribor was already at 3.413 percent. The six-month euribor also rose by almost three percent, to be exact to 2.988 percent.

A one-year Euribor-linked home loan means that the interest rate on the loan is revised once a year. With the six-month Euribor, the interest rate changes every six months.

The last time the one-year euribor was over 3.4 percent was in December 2008. The interest rate was at its highest at around 5.5 percent in October 2008, after which it began to rapidly decline. The interest rate turned negative at the beginning of 2016 and turned positive again in April 2022.

HS’s calculator tells how rising interest rates affect the monthly loan installment in an annuity loan.

Interest rates future development depends on the decisions of the European Central Bank (ECB), which also control the pricing of market interest rates, i.e. Euribor. The ECB is scheduled to announce a new interest rate decision on Thursday.

The central bank is expected to raise its key interest rates by 0.5 percentage points.

Estimated interest rate hikes are already priced into the market interest rates, but the central bank’s messages about possible future hikes affect the direction of the Euribor. If the central bank were expected to stop withdrawals or start lowering interest rates, Euribors could also go down.

The goal of interest rate hikes is to bring inflation under control. In December, inflation in the euro area was 9.2 percent, while according to the central bank’s price stability goal, it should be two percent in the medium term.

According to the Central Bank’s forecast, inflation will slow to 6.3% this year, 3.4% next year and 2.3% in 2025.