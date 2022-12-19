Interest rates | Mortgage interest rates are rising again, the 3 percent limit broke on Monday – this is how the change will be reflected in your spending

The background of the interest rate increase is the European Central Bank’s actions and communication in the direction that interest rate increases are not coming to an end.

Finns the most common mortgage reference rate, i.e. the 12-month Euribor, rose to more than three percent on Monday. The interest rate was recorded at 3.057 percent on Monday.

The last time the one-year euribor was over three percent was in January 2009.

“Kolmonen broke in the 12-month Euribor! In light of market pricing, the journey continues towards 3.5 percent. Based on last week’s signals from the ECB, it is easy to go even higher,” tweeted Nordea’s chief analyst Jan von Gerich.

OP group’s senior market economist Jari Hännikäinen writes in his commentary that the market is now pricing the one-year Euribor to rise to around 3.5 percent next spring.

“In practice, this means that the interest costs of mortgage debtors will rise significantly as the interest rate review dates come. If the current market pricing were to materialize, then all interest rate revision moments next year would bring an increase in interest rates,” Hännikäinen writes.

Hännikäinen reminds that market pricing is not a promise of future interest rates. Realized interest rate movements can differ significantly from market pricing – in one direction or the other.

On Friday The day’s rise in Euribor ended the year’s long period of Euribor stagnation. The one-year euribor was at 2.8 for almost a month and a half.

The reason behind the interest rate increase is the European Central Bank’s decision on Thursday to raise its key interest rate. Even though the ECB raised the interest rate less than earlier in the fall, the message at the same time is that interest rate increases must be continued longer than the market has expected.

The goal of interest rate increases is to bring inflation under control. The final consumer price index of the euro area published on Friday said that inflation in November was 10.1 percent. According to preliminary data, inflation would have been exactly 10 percent.

In October, inflation in the euro area was 10.6 percent, so the rise in prices is slowing down slightly. However, inflation is still sharply higher than the central bank would like.