Interest rates | Interest rates fell on Monday – one year’s Euribor almost hit this year’s lows

Finland The most common mortgage reference interest rate, one-year Euribor, fell significantly on Monday. The reference rate was quoted at 3.522 percent, which is 0.042 percentage points less than Friday’s figure of 3.564 percent.

An equally large daily drop was last seen almost a month ago, when the 12-month Euribor fell by 0.044 percentage points on June 17.

The one-year euribor has been as low as last on the first day of February of the current year, when it briefly reached 3.505 percent. Monday’s reading is therefore the lowest for about four and a half months.

Among the shorter reference rates, the six-month Euribor also fell clearly on Monday, when it was quoted at 3.635 percent. As recently as Friday, the level of the reference interest rate was 3.662 percent.

The three-month euribor, on the other hand, remained almost at the same level as on Friday. It fell to 3.662 percent in nominal terms.

A year The downward trend of Euribor is welcome for Finnish households. The vast majority of Finns’ mortgages are so-called variable-rate mortgages, meaning their interest rate is revised every year or even shorter.

For a long time, the vast majority of Finns’ new mortgages were fixed for one year, i.e. the 12-month Euribor was used as the reference rate. In addition to this, the bank’s margin is paid for the loan.

Last year, the situation changed, when with the rapid rise in interest rates, Finnish households became more interested in checking intervals shorter than a year.

The Bank of Finland reported in January that, for example, in November 2023, only 46 percent of new mortgages were tied to the Euribor for the year. At that time, 12 percent of new mortgages were tied to the six-month Euribor and 32 percent to the three-month Euribor.

European the central bank ECB started easing monetary policy in June, when it lowered its key interest rates by 0.25 percentage points.

At that time, the ECB’s main policy rate, i.e. the deposit rate for commercial banks, was reduced from 4.00 percent to 3.75 percent.

However, the members of the ECB’s monetary policy-making council have been careful not to commit to a specific rate of decline in their upcoming meetings. Instead, the central bankers have emphasized that they are looking at the situation data-driven, so to speak, i.e. in the light of the latest inflation figures.

Markets expect the ECB to lower key interest rates one or two more times this year.