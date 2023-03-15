Interest rates | Interest rates continue to fluctuate wildly, on Wednesday interest rates rose by an exceptional amount

The one-year euribor rose to 3.662 percent on Wednesday. The interest rate increased by as much as 0.15 percentage points compared to Tuesday.

Home loans the violent fluctuation of reference interest rates continued on Wednesday, when the one-year euribor reached 3.662 percent.

The interest rate increased by 0.153 percentage points from Tuesday. The daily rise is the fifth largest in Euribor history.

On Tuesday, the interest rate dropped by a historic amount, when the one-year Euribor dropped by as much as 0.35 percentage points per day as a result of the nervousness that started in the US banking sector.

OP group’s senior market economist Jari Hännikäinen says that the strong fluctuation of the last few days underlines the sensitivity of interest rates to changes in market sentiments.

“The interest rate saga is not over yet, and in the future you should be prepared for fluctuations in interest rates. We see upward pressure on euribor rates as the market situation becomes clearer. The root cause of the rise in interest rates, i.e. the ECB’s rate hike pressure created by the far too high inflation in the euro area, has not disappeared anywhere,” writes Hännikäinen in his comment.

The market interest rate expectations have fluctuated a lot recently. For example, on Tuesday, March 7, the interest rate was expected to soon rise above four percent, and on Tuesday, March 14, the one-year Euribor was expected to fall close to three percent in the coming months.

“Market expectations are not a reliable forecast of the future. In addition to being subject to uncertainty in the same way as any forecast, they can fluctuate strongly from day to day,” wrote Nordea’s chief analyst Jan von Gerich on his blog on Tuesday.

“A year ago, the interest rate in question was currently estimated to be well below one percent, three months ago it was still below three percent. A week from now, market expectations will probably be in a different position again.”

Both Hännikäinen and von Gerich expect the 12-month Euribor to rise even more compared to the current level. Among other things, the fast inflation in the euro area speaks in favor of rising interest rates. The European Central Bank (ECB) is likely to try to curb inflation by raising its key interest rates, which is likely to raise the Euribor as well.

The next time the ECB will make decisions on its key interest rates is on Wednesday.

“Uncertainty about the future has grown a little more again, and various development costs are possible. However, you should be prepared for the fact that the day when the Euribors start at four can come surprisingly quickly,” von Gerich wrote on Tuesday.

