Interest rates | Interest rates continue to fall – now a new limit is approaching

Heels|On Tuesday, the one-year euribor already fell to 3.406 percent.

Finns The decline of the most popular mortgage, the 12-month Euribor, continues. On Tuesday, the interest rate dropped to a year low, i.e. 3.406 percent. The last time the interest rate was lower than this was in March 2023.

“The decline continues,” summarizes Nordea’s chief analyst Jan von Gerich the expected direction of interest rates in message service X.

The decrease in interest rates is gradually starting to make it easier for households with housing debt as well. The interest rate is now about 0.7 percentage points lower than a year ago.

For example, in a large home loan of around 400,000, a drop in the interest rate can mean a saving of around 150 euros in the monthly installment of the loan. The calculation takes into account both the expenses for loan repayment and interest.

As a result of the inflation accelerated by the Russian war of aggression, the one-year Euribor rose very quickly in 2022. Before that, the interest rate was negative for more than six years. During that time, Finns did not have to pay interest in practice more than the loan margin granted by the bank.

Last September, the interest rate jumped to its peak this decade, i.e. to around 4.23 percent.

