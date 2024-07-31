Interest rates | Interest rates continue to fall – a new limit was broken on Wednesday

Heels|The one-year euribor already fell below 3.4 percent on Wednesday.

Finland the most common mortgage reference rate, the 12-month euribor, continued its decline on Wednesday and broke through a new threshold. The reference rate was quoted at 3.390 percent on Wednesday.

The one-year euribor has not previously fallen below the 3.4 percent limit during the current year. The last time the reference rate was lower than this was in March 2023.

“Weakened economic situation in the Eurozone [on] reduced inflationary pressures and increased expectations of interest rate cuts”, says Suomen Yrittäjie’s chief economist Juhana Brotherus message service in X.

The one-year euribor fell already in December from the peaks of last autumn, but remained relatively flat during the first half of the current year.

Towards the end of July, the reference interest rate turned downward, and since then the direction has mostly remained the same. As late as July 10, the one-year euribor was quoted at more than 3.6 percent, and the 3.5 percent limit was breached on July 25.

Interest bills are slowly starting to appear in the wallets of households with housing debt as well. In Finland, about 30 percent have a mortgage.

The one-year euribor is now just under 0.7 percentage points lower than a year ago. If the interest rate revision date falls in the next few days, the drop in the interest rate would mean a saving of around 150 euros in the monthly installment of an exemplary large mortgage of 400,000 euros.

The calculation takes into account both the expenses for loan repayment and interest.

A year Euribor has long been clearly the most common mortgage reference rate in Finland. With the sharp rise in interest rates, the popularity of shorter mortgage reference rates has also increased.

According to the Bank of Finland’s statistics, at the end of June, around 63 percent of new mortgages were tied to one year’s Euribor, while in previous years its share had typically been 80–90 percent. The statistic describes loans tied to each reference rate in euro terms.

For example, in June, almost every fourth new mortgage was tied to the three-month Euribor in euro terms.

The advantage of a shorter reference interest rate is that the mortgage interest rate is revised more often than a loan tied to one year’s Euribor. The decrease in the interest rate is therefore reflected in loan expenses more quickly.

The direction of shorter reference interest rates has also been mostly downward in recent weeks, but the decline has not been as fast as the year’s Euribor rate.

On Wednesday, the six-month euribor was quoted at 3.579 percent and the three-month euribor at 3.647 percent.

European In June, the central bank ECB started easing monetary policy, when it lowered its key interest rates by 0.25 percentage points. As a result of the interest rate cut, the ECB’s most important policy rate, i.e. the commercial banks’ deposit rate, was lowered from 4.00 percent to 3.75 percent.

In its July meeting, the ECB did not continue to ease monetary policy, but the market expects it to lower key interest rates twice more this year. The next interest rate cut is expected to come at the September meeting of the ECB’s monetary policy-making council.

However, market expectations are not a guarantee of future decisions. The members of the monetary policy-making council have said that they will follow the data available on the economy before making the next interest rate decisions.

Thus, the situation may still change from current market expectations. For example, on Wednesday, inflation in the euro area unexpectedly accelerated slightly from a year ago.

“With figures like these, we shouldn’t expect signals from the ECB about the continuation of interest rate cuts in the near future, even though we will probably still see a decrease in September,” says Nordea’s chief analyst Jan von Gerich message service in X.

Correction on July 31, 2024 at 5:35 p.m.: The news initially stated that the one-year Euribor is now just under 0.7 percent lower than a year earlier. In reality, the interest rate is 0.7 percentage points lower than a year ago.