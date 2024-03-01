Interest rates | Interest costs for mortgage borrowers fell for the first time in seven years

Interest costs decreased in those mortgages tied to one year's Euribor, where the reference interest rate revision date is March 1.

Housing debtors interest costs eased on Friday for the first time in seven years, says the OP group.

The reference interest rate for housing loans tied to the twelve-month Euribor was revised slightly downward on Friday for those loans whose reference interest revision date is March 1. The twelve-month euribor was quoted at 3.744% on Friday, while last year it was at 3.745% at the beginning of March.

OP's senior market economist Jari Hännikäinen according to the reduction in interest costs is not “quite an everyday treat”, as the previous time the interest costs of those who tied their loans to the 12-month Euribor rate were updated downwards in February 2017.

“This is a significant landmark after the continuous rise in interest costs that has lasted for a long time,” Hännikäinen writes in his comment.

Although the decrease in the interest costs of mortgage debtors was still minimal, according to Hännikäinen's assessment, it may have psychological effects.

“Households have been waiting for signs of stabilization of interest rates and easing of interest costs, so the decrease in interest costs opens the door to strengthening confidence and recovery of economic development”, Hännikäinen estimates.

According to the OP, we can expect a bigger decrease in interest costs for the summer.

“Based on interest rate market pricing, the interest rate inspection days in March are on average bringing moderate changes to interest costs, and a more obvious drop in interest rates is only in sight as we move towards summer,” Hännikäinen writes.

For mortgage debtors in terms of the development of the important euribor interest rates, the interest rate decisions of the European Central Bank (ECB) play a key role. The central bank will hold its next monetary policy meeting on Thursday next week.

OP anticipates that the ECB will keep its deposit rate unchanged at 4.0 percent at the meeting and expects the central bank to make the first interest rate cut of 0.25 percentage points at the June meeting.

The banking group predicts that the 12-month Euribor will fall to 2.85 percent by the end of the year.