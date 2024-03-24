Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/24/2024 – 7:33

Foreign investors have already withdrawn R$21.2 billion from the Stock Exchange since the beginning of 2024. In the current quarter, if this scenario continues, the country's stock market is on track to reap the worst performance for the period since 2020, when the global economy began to be shaken by the Covid-19 pandemic and the outflow of resources totaled R$64.3 billion.

In 2024, there are two main vectors that explain this behavior of international investors. The most important thing has to do with the external scenario and changes in market expectations for the direction of interest rates in the United States. To a lesser extent, the Brazilian government's clearest attempts to interfere in the economy also weigh heavily.

At the turn of the year, investors were optimistic and even predicted six cuts in interest rates in the United States. But this scenario was being abandoned as the numbers released pointed to a stronger economy than expected, which indicates a more difficult path for the Fed (Federal Reserve, US central bank) to bring inflation to the 2% target.

On Wednesday, the 20th, the Fed reinforced that its flight plan is more modest. The United States central bank maintained interest rates in the range of 5.25% to 5.50% and signaled that three cuts should be made this year. Higher interest rates in the US tend to attract resources invested in emerging markets, considered more risky, such as Brazil.

“There was a very abrupt change in expectations of interest rate cuts in the United States. And it was a change guided by optimism with the USA”, says Marcela Rocha, chief economist at Principal Claritas.

In fact, United States figures show a very resilient economy. The Fed itself increased its projection for this year's North American Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from 1.4% to 2.1%. The median for the core consumer spending (PCE) price index rose from 2.4% to 2.6%.

“From the beginning of the year until now, what we are seeing is the market repricing interest rates in the United States”, says Gabriela Joubert, chief strategist at Banco Inter.

With the change of direction in the United States, the Brazilian Stock Exchange began to face a kind of hangover. At the end of 2023, when there was an expectation of a greater cycle of falling interest rates in the US, emerging markets received a flood of resources from abroad. In November and December, the inflow of resources was R$21 billion and R$17.5 billion, respectively.

“Besides the doubt about the interest rate cut, the USA is very attractive. It's a growing economy, a strong economy. One of the things they explain is simply the comparison: why the investor will take risk if the USA is in a favorable situation”, says Marcela.

The return of foreigners to the Brazilian Stock Exchange, therefore, will depend on signs from the US economy and, consequently, expectations for US interest rates. For now, discounting daily fluctuations, such as the inflow of almost R$3 billion on March 15, analysts say that the scenario remains the same as that observed so far.

China Effect

Another international factor that has influenced the performance of foreign investors on the Stock Exchange is the difficulty for China to accelerate GDP growth. The Chinese economy is a large buyer of basic products from Brazil, and the Brazilian stock market is greatly influenced by the behavior of commodity prices on the international market.

Considered one of the engines of the global economy, China has been dealing with a more complicated economic scenario, dealing with a real estate crisis.

At the beginning of the month, the Chinese government set an economic growth target of around 5% for 2024, the same as the previous year. The number can be considered optimistic when compared with the projection of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which projects an increase in GDP of 4.2% this year.

“As China goes through this situation of slowdown and concerns about the medium-term economic scenario, there is a question mark, of concern linked to assets more related to commodities”, says Silvio Campos Neto, economist and partner at the Tendências consultancy.

Local uncertainty

Recent uncertainties regarding the direction of the local economy may also explain part of the outflow of resources from the Brazilian stock market. In recent months, the Lula government's attempts to intervene in Vale and Petrobras, two national giants, have increased investors' doubts and concerns about the risk of a more interventionist government.

This type of concern has existed since the beginning of Lula's third term. There is a doubt whether the government will be more pragmatic in conducting economic policy, as in the first years of the PT, or whether there will be a lack of care with public accounts and the government will act with a heavier hand in the direction of the economy.

“What we see is a scenario where the stock market is floundering, without momentum and without breath,” says Campos Neto, from Tendências. “And, looking at the behavior of foreign capital, there is a very strong outflow. Maybe there will be a little bit of profit taking after last year's gains, but perhaps investors will start to smell some more problematic signs of the domestic economic agenda.”

A thermometer of this fear can be read in the Genial/Quaest survey, which was released on Wednesday, 20th, with financial market participants. The survey showed that half of those interviewed point to interventionism as the biggest risk for the Lula government. It's the main concern. Next, there is the failure of the fiscal target (23%) and the loss of the president's popularity (19%).

In the case of Petrobras, for example, the government suspended the payment of extraordinary dividends, which frustrated investors. The day after the announcement, on March 8, R$1.8 billion in foreign resources left the Stock Exchange.

In market value, the company has lost around R$56.6 billion since the decision involving dividends, according to calculations by Einar Rivero, founding partner of Elos Ayta Consultoria. In 2024, the accumulated drop is R$25.1 billion.

“Until the data from February and early March, the departure of international investors was related to the global scenario”, says Marcela, from Principal Claritas. “However, since March 8, the first day after Petrobras’ decision not to distribute extraordinary dividends, we have been in doubt as to whether this continued exit from abroad is also related to doubts about the domestic scenario.”

At Vale, the government acted to place former Finance Minister Guido Mantega in charge of the company in place of Eduardo Bartolomeo. The mining company's board of directors decided to renew the executive's mandate until December 31st. He was supposed to come out in May. The mining company hired a human resources company to help with succession.

The tumultuous succession and the fall in the price of iron ore on the international market have already led Vale to lose R$70.1 billion in market value this year.

“There was more noise from the government at the beginning of the year than in 2023, but our view is that it is part of the game. The scenario we see is not characterized by a major change in policy or that it will be (a government) much more interventionist”, says Paulo Abreu, partner and manager at Mantaro Capital.

“There are these moments of more noise, but they are usually followed by more calm in the Lula government.”

Last year, Ibovespa (the main index on the Brazilian Stock Exchange) appreciated by 22.28%. In 2024, the accumulated drop is 5.33%.