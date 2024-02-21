FOMC minutes are released this Wednesday (Feb 20); Fed maintained rate at 5.25% to 5.50% in January

Markets will be paying close attention to the minutes of the last meeting of the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) of the Fed (Federal Reserve) this Wednesday (21.Feb.2024). Even though the meeting took place before the release of consumer inflation for January, which was higher than expected, investors will be looking closely for clues about the next steps of the North American Central Bank, eager for the beginning of the cycle of interest rate cuts. .

At the meeting that ended on January 31, the members of the collegiate unanimously decided to keep the Fed Funds in the range between 5.25% and 5.50%. The decision took place before the release of the CPI (Consumer Price Index) in the USA, which rose 0.3% in January, the same variation observed in December 2023, according to data released on February 13 by the US Department of Labor (Department of Labor). US Labor).

Thomas Monteiro, senior analyst at Investing.com, says that even though the meeting took place before the IPC, which he considered shocking, the expectation is that Fed members will have minimized the need for rate cuts soon.

“Underlying macroeconomic conditions have changed dramatically since the meeting, with a dangerous rise in consumer and producer inflation indicators, along with particularly disappointing data on consumer activity, as shown in the retail sales report.”he said.

The analyst expects the market to read the data “with a pinch of salt”. If the Fed already minimized the need for cuts before, they can probably rule it out completely now, he assesses.

US inflation above expectations challenges hopes of rate cuts in the near future, according to the group Julius Baer.

“Following last week’s slightly stronger-than-expected US inflation data, markets have lowered their rate cut expectations and are now pricing in a first Fed rate cut in June”highlights Sophie Altermatt, economist at Julius Baer.

With information from Investing Brazil.