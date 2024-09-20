Friday, September 20, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Interest rates | “I took a little scum” – a woman from Vantaa celebrated a day that also affects many other mortgage debtors

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 20, 2024
in World Europe
0
Interest rates | “I took a little scum” – a woman from Vantaa celebrated a day that also affects many other mortgage debtors
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Ilona Kivinen says that she waited for the interest rate revision day like the rising moon. It finally came around the middle of September.

Multi The mortgage borrower’s everyday life is getting easier on the next interest rate review day, when Euribor rates are falling rapidly.

from Vantaa Ilona Kivinen says that he waited for his own interest rate review day like the rising moon. It came on a Monday in mid-September.

“I took a little bit of the good stuff out of it,” he says.

#Interest #rates #scum #woman #Vantaa #celebrated #day #affects #mortgage #debtors

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]