Interest rates | “I took a little scum” – a woman from Vantaa celebrated a day that also affects many other mortgage debtors

Heels|Ilona Kivinen says that she waited for the interest rate revision day like the rising moon. It finally came around the middle of September.

Multi The mortgage borrower’s everyday life is getting easier on the next interest rate review day, when Euribor rates are falling rapidly.

from Vantaa Ilona Kivinen says that he waited for his own interest rate review day like the rising moon. It came on a Monday in mid-September.

“I took a little bit of the good stuff out of it,” he says.