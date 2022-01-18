Futures interest rates opened slightly lower this Tuesday, 18th, but soon gained strength, in line with the dollar in a day of risk aversion abroad in the face of the prospect of high interest rates in the United States, and with investors attentive to the stoppage of civil servants today and waiting for the Treasury NTN-B and LFT auction (11am). Other than that, the local agenda is empty of indicators. At 9:34 am, the interbank deposit (DI) rate for January 2023 was 12.05%, up from 12.02% in Monday’s adjustment. The DI for January 2025 was at 11.45%, from 11.41%, and that for January 2027 showed a rate of 11.40%, from 11.41% in the previous adjustment.

The post Interest: rates hover around adjustments, with an upward bias; focus is on overseas and servers appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

