Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/21/2023 – 9:51 am

The increase in Treasury yields and the upward bias in Treasury yields and the dollar against the real in the morning influenced average and long interest rates this Monday, 21st, with an empty agenda, which tends to limit fluctuations and liquidity in rates. On Friday, interest rates closed close to stability.

This week, the vote on the fiscal framework in the Chamber and the Extended National Consumer Price Index – 15 (IPCA-15) for August are expected on Friday, in addition to a lecture by the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, on Tuesday. , at a Santander event.

At 9:28 AM, the Interbank Deposit (DI) Contract Rate for January 2024 was flat at 12.430%.

The DI for January 2025 was 10.545%, from 10.518%, and the one for January 2027 was 10.345%, from 10.323% in Friday’s adjustment. The maturity for January 2029 pointed to 10.860%, from 10.843%.