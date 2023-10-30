Monday, October 30, 2023
Interest rates | Hope for mortgage debtors: One year’s euribor turned down – this is how the change is reflected in your expenses

October 30, 2023
Mortgage borrowers got more hope today that interest rates will turn down.

Finland the most common mortgage reference rate, the 12-month Euribor, has fallen below the six-month Euribor for the first time since 2008. Nordea’s chief analyst explains the matter Jan von Gerich message service in X.

The one-year euribor fell to 4.078 percent today, von Gerich tells STT. The six-month euribor, on the other hand, is now 4.109 percent.

According to Von Gerich, mortgage debtors got more hope today that interest rates will fall. According to him, the change seen in the Euribores indicates that the market has started to expect interest rate cuts from the central bank for next year.

