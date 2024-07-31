Interest rate futures are stable this Wednesday morning, the 31st, amid the easing of Treasury yields and the rise of the dollar against the real. Liquidity is low and investors are waiting for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy decision. At 9:13 am, the interbank deposit (DI) rate for January 2026 was at 11.680%, from 11.683% in the previous adjustment. The DI for January 2027 was at 11.950%, from 11.954%, and that for January 2029 was at 12.115%, from 12.113%.



