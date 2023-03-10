Interest rates | Finland’s most popular way to reduce the mortgage may not be the smartest anymore – Compare with HS’s calculator which is the best option for you

The loan can be shortened in at least three different ways. Now that the interest rates have risen, it is worth reassessing the most affordable way for you. The experts tell you what the difference is between the shortening methods and what suits each person best.

You can, and perhaps should, change the loan repayment method in the middle of the loan.

Oona Laine HS, Päivi Ala-Risku HS

3:00 am

Heels have hurt from years of bottom mud in an instant to new spheres.

This especially affects mortgages, which appeal to both those who took out debt years ago and those who are just dreaming of a loan.

Borrowing essentially involves shortening the loan. The method of repayment is important in terms of how expensive the loan will be overall and how long it will take to pay it off.