Interest rates | Finland’s most popular mortgage interest rate “crashed” to the bottom of the year – “Poks!”

Heels|The one-year euribor fell to 3.117 percent on Thursday. The interest rate has already decreased by 0.46 percentage points since the beginning of July.

Finland the most popular mortgage reference interest rate, the 12-month euribor, fell to new lows on Thursday. The interest rate was recorded at 3.117 percent.

“Pop! The 12-month Euribor rate fell to its lowest level since December 2022 today,” writes OP-Ryhmä’s senior market economist Jari Hännikäinen message service in X.

The interest rate has already decreased by 0.46 percentage points since the beginning of July, he writes.

Nordea’s chief analyst Jan von Gerich on the other hand, talks about a crash. He writes on the messaging service X that the recent drop in interest rates is largely driven by US interest rates.

We are in the United States practically certainthat the US central bank will lower the key interest rate at its September meeting, as the country’s inflation rate is starting to approach the central bank’s target.

Von Gerich writes that the current level of the 12-month Euribor is already pricing in more rate cuts than we are likely to see from the European Central Bank, the ECB, this year.

News agency Bloomberg said on Monday that according to its survey of experts, the ECB is expected to make six rate cuts of 0.25 basis points by the end of 2025. The policy rate would then be 2.25 percent.

Previously, the respondents expected that this level would be reached only in the second quarter of 2026.

A year euribor is Finland’s most popular mortgage reference interest rate. According to the Bank of Finland’s statistics, at the end of June, approximately 63 percent of new mortgages were tied to one year’s Euribor. The statistic describes loans tied to each reference rate in euro terms.