Interest rates | Finland’s most common mortgage interest rate rose to over 3.5 percent: “There is no promise of quick relief”

The one-year euribor rose above 3.5% for the first time since December 2008.

Finns the most common reference interest rate for mortgages, i.e. the 12-month Euribor, once again crossed a new threshold. The interest rate rose to 3.510 percent on Monday. On Friday, the market rate was quoted at 3.486 percent.

The last time the one-year market rate was as high was in December 2008.

At its highest, the 12-month Euribor interest rate was around 5.5 percent in October 2008. After that, the interest rate started to fall rapidly, and at the beginning of 2016, the interest rate already turned negative. The period of zero interest rates for years ended in April 2022.

Senior market economist of Finland’s largest mortgage lender, OP Group Jari Hännikäinen writes in his comment that interest rates are expected to rise further, even though the sharpest rise is already clearly behind. According to Hännikäinen, the market estimates that the one-year Euribor will rise to 3.7 percent in the spring. The interest rate level is also expected to stabilize for a longer period of time at high numbers compared to the level of recent years.

“Based on market pricing, there is no promise of a quick relief for the interest costs of mortgage borrowers, but there is reason to be prepared for the prolongation of the era of higher interest rates,” Hännikäinen writes.

Nordea’s chief analyst Jan von Gerich says on Twitter that the market expects the interest rate to be slightly lower in a year’s time. However, one should not draw too certain conclusions from this.

“The bad news is that market expectations at the end of the year have recently clearly underestimated the upside potential,” von Gerich tweets.

Market interest rates i.e. Euribor has risen because the European Central Bank (ECB) has raised its key interest rates. With this tightening of monetary policy, the ECB is trying to get inflation under control.

The future development of interest rates also depends on the ECB’s decisions. The ECB’s expected interest rate movements are priced at market rates in advance. If the central bank were expected to stop withdrawals or start lowering interest rates, Euribors could also go down.

In January, the ECB raised its key interest rates by 0.5 percentage points. The central bank is expected to raise interest rates by the same amount at its next rate meeting on March 16. An even smaller increase is expected from the May rate meeting.

A year A mortgage linked to Euribor means that the loan interest rate is revised once a year. With the six-month Euribor, the interest rate changes every six months.

“The interest rate review days in January brought the heaviest increases in interest costs in the entire Euribor interest rate era, and this record threatens to be broken during the spring,” says Hännikäinen.

For this reason, the fluctuation of the reference interest rate is important for the installments of annuity loans. In an annuity loan, a change in the interest rate changes the monthly installment, but the loan period remains the same.

HS’s calculator tells how rising interest rates affect the monthly loan installment in an annuity loan. The total mortgage interest rate consists of the personal margin and the reference interest rate.