On Wednesday, the one-year Euribor reference rate fell to its lowest readings since last autumn's interest peaks.

Finland the most common mortgage reference rate, the 12-month euribor, fell to its lowest reading of the year on Wednesday. On Wednesday, the one-year euribor was quoted at exactly 3.5 percent.

In recent days, the benchmark interest rate has drifted towards the 3.5 percent limit, but before Wednesday it had not quite fallen below the previous year’s bottom reading of 3.505 percent, which it reached on the first day of February.

For example, on Tuesday of the current week, the one-year euribor was quoted at 3.506 percent.

Nordea’s chief analyst Jan von Gerich states message service in Xthat at the same time the 12-month euribor fell to its lowest level since last autumn’s interest rate peaks.

Market expectations next year’s level of the euribor reference rates have been in a clear decline in recent days.

In the futures market, on the basis of one-year contracts, the market expects that exactly one year from now, both the 12-month and three-month Euribor reference rates would have fallen to just under 2.7 percent.

Reference interest rate futures contracts do not reliably predict the future, but describe the market’s current expectations about the future development of interest rates.

The European Central Bank ECB started easing monetary policy in June, when it lowered its key interest rates by 0.25 percentage points. However, the central bank has not yet committed to the next interest rate cuts.

Markets expect that the central bank will lower key interest rates twice more this year. Nordean von Gerich estimates in X that interest rate cuts will continue in September, and then again in December.

The ECB’s monetary policy-making council meets this week on Thursday, but it is therefore not expected to lower key interest rates this time.