Finland the most common home loan reference rate, the 12-month euribor, fell once again to its lowest reading of the calendar year on Friday.

The reference rate was quoted at 3.102 percent on Friday. Before Friday, the one-year euribor was at its lowest this year on Thursday, August 15, when it was quoted at 3.117 percent.

OP group’s senior market economist Jari Hännikäinen states messaging platform in Xthat the market expects more interest rate cuts from the European Central Bank in the future. However, the situation is already promising for those mortgage debtors whose interest rate review date falls in the next few days.

“The interest rate revision now brings about one percentage point relief to interest costs – it is already starting to be felt,” Hännikäinen writes.

Economists have warned during August that the expectations of a drop in the interest rate may already be too high. The one-year euribor predicts the average interest rate for the next year, while the shorter three-month euribor predicts only a three-month period.

For this reason, the three-month Euribor has been exceptionally much higher than the one-year Euribor in August. Therefore, the central bank’s interest rates are priced at the annual Euribor not only this year, but also next year.

Among the shorter reference rates, the three-month Euribor was quoted at 3.525 percent on Friday, and the six-month Euribor at 3.382 percent.

When interest rate cuts or expectations of interest rate cuts end, the short-term reference interest rate is expected to drop below the 12-month interest rate again.

“The current interest rate difference is not sustainable, but will even out as the rate cuts progress,” Hännikäinen estimates in X.

Based on interest rate derivatives, the market expects that the euribor for the year would have already fallen to around 2.3 percent at the end of August next year. However, the market’s expectations have often been wrong, and they are not a reliable forecast of the actual movements of interest rates in the future.

ECB cut interest rates for the first time in nearly five years in June. At that time, the key interest rate, i.e. the commercial banks’ deposit rate, was set from 4.00 percent to 3.75 percent. At its July meeting, the ECB kept its key interest rate unchanged.

The ECB’s monetary policy-making council will meet again this year in September, October and December.