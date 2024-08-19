Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/19/2024 – 11:11

Interest rate futures are down on practically all maturities this Monday morning, the 19th, with the exception of short-term ones. According to the chief economist at Veedha Investimentos, Camila Abdelmalack, the drop in rates can be considered an adjustment to recent highs, favored by the decline of the dollar against the real and the drop in interest rates on long-term Treasuries, despite some instability in these rates.

At the short end of the forward curve, rates are hovering close to stability, as the market remains firm in its bets on an increase in the Selic rate at the next three meetings of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom).

“Although this is not the baseline scenario for many economists, the interest rate curve shows that the market is already certain that the Selic rate will increase in September. This bet gained a lot of strength after the IBC-Br pointed to a stronger economy than expected (in June), indicating that the second half of the year could see stronger economic activity than initially expected,” said the economist.

At 10:43 am, the Interbank Deposit (DI) contract maturing in January 2025 had a rate of 10.835%, compared to 10.839% in Friday’s adjustment. The DI for January 2026 projected 11.61%, compared to 11.65% in the previous adjustment. The DI rate for January 2027 was 11.48%, compared to 11.56%.