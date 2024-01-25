Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/25/2024 – 18:41

Future interest rates ended the session low, a behavior that prevailed throughout the session. The activity and inflation data that came out in the morning pointed to a soft landing for the US economy, attracting flows into emerging assets and also favoring the placement of pre-fixed Treasury bonds. Liquidity, however, was weaker on this holiday Thursday in the city of São Paulo.

The Interbank Deposit (DI) contract rate for January 2025 closed at 10.030%, from 10.05% yesterday in the adjustment, and the DI for January 2026 fell from 9.76% to 9.69%. The DI for January 2027 closed at a rate of 9.83% (from 9.92% yesterday) and the DI for January 2029, at 10.26%, at a minimum of 10.35%.

With the agenda and news empty, the market turned to external events, on a day full of indicators in the USA and monetary policy meetings around the world. The great expectation was for the American GDP, which rose 3.3% in the fourth quarter in annualized terms, surpassing not only the consensus of 2% but also the ceiling of estimates (2.8%). However, there was a significant slowdown compared to the third quarter of 2023 (4.9%). Furthermore, inflation during the period measured by the Consumer Expenditure Price Index (PCE) slowed down by almost 1 point, with the annualized rate falling from 2.6% to 1.7%.

“The higher-than-expected GDP could push interest rates up, but with the slowdown in inflation the market calmed down. There was also the most dovish reaction to the ECB”, says the fixed income strategist at BGC Liquidez, Daniel Leal.

In addition to GDP, other activity data that came out today, lower than expected, endorsed the perception that the economy may already be cooling down in this first quarter. In this context, Treasury interest rates fell, also due to a T-Notes auction with above-average demand. At the end of the afternoon, the yield on the ten-year T-Note was 4.128%.

In monetary policy decisions, the European Central Bank (ECB) kept interest rates unchanged for the third consecutive time. The Central Bank of South Africa also maintained interest rates, at 8.25%, in a unanimous decision. The Central Bank of Turkey raised its main interest rate by 2.5 percentage points, to 42.5%, but also signaled the end of the current cycle of monetary tightening.

The relief in the local curve would also be due to the entry of external flow, which helps to explain the success of the prefixed auction today. The Treasury fully placed the offer of 13.5 million LTN and 2.5 million NTN-F, even with a DV01 (risk) of US$755 thousand, which can be considered high.