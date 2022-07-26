The deceleration of the IPCA-15 in July to a high of 0.13%, from 0.69% in June and below the median estimated by the market (0.16%), brings relief to future interest rates this Tuesday morning, 26 In addition, longs are influenced by the decline in Treasuries yields, which reverse yesterday’s high as investors await the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision. And recently the dollar reduced its appreciation against the real.

At 9:12 am on Tuesday, the interbank deposit (DI) rate for January 2023 dropped to 13.830%, from 13.841% in Monday’s adjustment. The DI for January 2024 dropped to a high of 13.71%, from 13.73%, and the one for January 2025 retreated to 13.14%, from 13.18%. The maturity for January 2027 was 13.09%, from 13.24% in the previous adjustment. The spot dollar rose 0.78% to R$5.3789. T-Note’s interest dropped to 2.747%.