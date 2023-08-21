Interest rates | Expectations of a drop in interest rates may be too hopeful – Home debtors will have to get used to the new normal.

The new normal for interest rates may surprise the mortgage debtor. Expectations of a drop in interest rates may be too hopeful. Many may have to think about choosing a suitable reference rate in a different way than before.

Interest rates the rise has crippled the finances of many families with housing debt, paralyzed home buyers, halted the construction of new homes, and driven construction companies into difficulties.

It’s no wonder that many people are almost desperately waiting for the moment when interest rates start to fall again and return to lower numbers.