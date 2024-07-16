Interest rates | Expectations of a drop in interest rates are accelerating, the one-year euribor fell to almost a year’s low on Tuesday

Heels|Market expectations for next year’s level of Euribor reference rates have decreased in recent days. On Tuesday, the 12-month euribor fell to the lowest readings in almost a year.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The market expects the Euribor reference interest rate to fall to just under 2.7 percent in a year’s time. In recent days, the 12-month Euribor has hovered slightly above 3.5 percent. From June, interest rate decline expectations have clearly accelerated. Finns have long preferred the 12-month Euribor as the reference interest rate for their mortgages.

Market expectations next year’s level of the euribor reference rates have been in a clear decline in recent days.

In the futures market, on the basis of one-year contracts, the market expects that exactly one year from now, both the 12-month and three-month Euribor reference rates would have fallen to just under 2.7 percent.

In recent days, the 12-month euribor has hovered slightly above 3.5 percent, which means that based on Tuesday’s futures contracts, the one-year euribor is expected to decrease by about 0.8 percentage points per year.

Just a week ago, on July 9, the futures market predicted that both reference rates would be above 2.9 percent in a year’s time. From June, expectations of a decline have clearly accelerated, as even then, for example, the 12-month Euribor was predicted to be around 3.1 percent in June 2025.

Reference interest rate futures contracts do not reliably predict the future, but describe the market’s current expectations about the future development of interest rates.

Tuesday the year’s euribor fell to its second lowest reading of the year, when it was quoted at 3.506 percent. Finland’s most common mortgage reference rate has been lower this year only on the first day of February, when it temporarily reached 3.505 percent.

Among the shorter reference rates, the six-month euribor remained flat at 3.634 percent and the three-month euribor rose slightly to 3.674 percent.

The vast majority of Finnish households’ mortgages are so-called variable-rate mortgages, meaning their interest rate is revised every year or even shorter.

That’s why the rise in interest rates has been reflected in Finnish households’ own finances and consumerism more strongly than in many other European countries.

For example, in the largest economy in the euro area In Germany, the vast majority of mortgages are tied to some kind of fixed interest ratewhen interest rate changes are reflected in households’ wallets more slowly.

Finns for a long time preferred the 12-month Euribor as the reference interest rate for their mortgages, but last year the popularity of shorter reference interest rates grew significantly.

The Bank of Finland reported in January that, for example, in November 2023, only 46 percent of new mortgages were linked to the annual Euribor, while in previous years the share had typically been 80–90 percent.

In November, 12 percent of new mortgages were tied to the six-month Euribor and 32 percent to the three-month Euribor.

The advantage of a shorter reference rate is that when the interest rate falls, the mortgage interest rate is adjusted downward faster than in a loan linked to one year’s Euribor.

General the interest rate rose exceptionally fast last year, when the central banks, which were trying to curb the inflation that had been triggered too quickly, tightened their monetary policy, i.e. in practice raised their key interest rates aggressively.

The reference interest rates, which had remained negative for years, quickly rose to the other side of zero and by the end of the year were already over four percent. The 12-month Euribor, Finland’s most common mortgage reference rate, peaked at just over 4.2 percent.

After the peaks of last October, the reference interest rates have slowly drifted downwards, and especially the euribor for one year has fluctuated between 3.5 and 4.0 percent. However, a dramatic downward turn has not yet been seen.

That in itself is not a surprise, because the European Central Bank ECB kept its key interest rate at the level reached last fall for a long time.

In June The ECB began easing monetary policy when it lowered its key interest rates by 0.25 percentage points. As a result of the interest rate cut, the ECB’s most important policy rate, i.e. the commercial banks’ deposit rate, was lowered from 4.00 percent to 3.75 percent.

However, the central bank did not yet commit to future interest rate cuts, but said that it would monitor the data on the state of the economy before making the next decisions. The market has expected during the summer that the ECB will lower the key interest rates once or twice this year.

The ECB’s monetary policy-making council meets on Thursday this week in Frankfurt, but it is not expected to lower key interest rates this time.