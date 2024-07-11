Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/07/2024 – 18:10

Interest rate futures closed the session on Thursday, the 11th, practically sideways. The relief in the Treasury curve triggered by the CPI deflation in the US had a limited effect. The market sought to continue the decline seen in the last seven sessions based on the improvement abroad, but with the strong retail sales data, the dollar rising and the increased risk in the Treasury fixed-rate auctions, the movement was discreet.

At the close, the Interbank Deposit (DI) rate for January 2025 was at 10.545%, from 10.530% yesterday at the adjustment, and the DI rate for January 2026 was at 11.090%, from 11.070% yesterday. The DI rate for January 2027 remained stable at 11.31% and the DI rate for January 2029 went from 11.64% to 11.62%.

The dynamics of the yield curve were determined by the morning events, marked by alternating signals in rates, while the second stage was one of accommodation in moderate decline. Right at the opening, the Monthly Survey of Commerce (PMC) surprised and pushed interest rates up, but then came the US inflation data and cooled the upward momentum, with rates turning downward.

The US consumer price index fell 0.1% in June compared to May, contrary to forecasts of a 0.1% increase, while the core index rose 0.1%, also below the consensus (+0.2%). The opening price reading, especially services, was pleasing. In the annual comparison, the CPI rose 3% in June, compared to 3.3% in May, and the core index increased 3.3%, losing strength compared to the 3.4% increase in May. It is worth remembering that this week Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that it will not be necessary to wait for inflation to reach the 2% target to start the cutting cycle.

In assets, the CPI raised the chances of a US interest rate cut in September to 90% and made bets on three 25 basis point reductions in 2024 the majority. Treasury yields plunged. The yield on the 10-year T-Note hovered below 4.20% for much of the day and that on the 2-year T-Note fell below 4.50% for the first time since March at session lows. At the end of the day, rates were projected at 4.207% and 4.51%, both at the lowest levels since March.

The contagion to the domestic curve was mitigated by the exchange rate and the PMC. “The currency is currently performing worse against its peers, and retail is also making its contribution. We cannot lose sight of the fact that interest rates have been closing well since last week,” says André Muller, chief strategist at AZ Quest. He points out that rates such as the DIs for January 2027 and January 2029 returned to levels seen in early June. The dollar rose 0.55% to R$5.4426.

Retail sales in restricted and expanded retail in May, on the margin, grew 1.2% and 0.8%, contrary to the median that pointed to a decline of 0.5% in both cases. The numbers suggest that the impact of the floods in Rio Grande do Sul was limited and bring an upward bias to projections for GDP in the second quarter, depending on the Monthly Survey of Commerce (PMC), tomorrow. The median of the forecasts is a decline of 0.7%, after an increase of 0.5% in April.

Given the improvement in the external environment, the Treasury had room to increase the number of fixed-rate lots in the auction. The offer of 8 million LTN was partially sold (7.3 million), while the lot of 4 million NTN-F, the preferred paper of foreigners, was fully sold. According to Warren Investimentos, the risk to the market (DV01) was US$ 642 thousand, compared to US$ 180 thousand last week.