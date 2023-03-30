Interest rates | Diversifying a mortgage can be a more reasonable option than one big loan – These are the advantages and disadvantages of splitting

Few people think that instead of taking out one big mortgage, the amount owed can also be spread out. The experts tell you what advantages and disadvantages it can have, and in which situations it might make sense to break up the loan.

Diversifying the loan should be considered, for example, in terms of guarantees.

Oona Laine HS

3:00 am

One living with a large mortgage loan and its regularly recurring installments for the next twenty years, sometimes even longer.

Such is the everyday life of many Finnish owner-occupied home buyers. But could you get a loan in another way?

You could, like by breaking up the loan into smaller parts.