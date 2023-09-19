Interest rates | Cold water for mortgage debtors: Interest rates rose again – this is how the change is reflected in your expenses

“The peaks of the 12-month Euribor were not over yet,” says Nordea’s chief analyst Jan von Gerich.

Housing debtors the predicament deepened again on Tuesday, when the one-year euribor broke yet another new threshold. On Tuesday, the most popular reference interest rate for Finnish home loans rose above 4.2 percent for the first time. The exact interest rate was quoted at 4.216 percent on Tuesday.

The last time the one-year euribor has been higher than today was on November 19, 2008. At that time, the 12-month euribor was recorded at 4.219 percent. The last time interest rates were at their current level was about 15 years ago.

Shorter interest rates also rose on Tuesday. The recently popular three-month euribor was quoted on Tuesday at 3.934 percent and the six-month euribor at 4.071 percent.

European The central bank (EKP) raised key interest rates by 0.25 percentage points last Thursday.

At that time, the ECB’s monetary policy decision-making council estimated that the policy measures had reached a level at which they significantly contribute to the return of inflation to the target within a moderate period of time.

At the same time, the ECB hinted that it would stop raising key interest rates.

Last week, experts estimated that the plight of households with housing debt will probably begin to slowly ease.

For example, the chief analyst of the financial company Nordea Jan von Gerich estimated last week that in the near future the Euribor may still rise, but in the longer term they will rather fall, because with these prospects the ECB will no longer raise its key interest rates.Norde

Also Chief Analyst at Danske Bank Minna Kuusisto and market economist of financial group OP Jari Hännikäinen estimated last week that interest rates will gradually start to fall.

“The peaks of the 12-month Euribor were not behind yet, when today a new peak of this cycle was set at 4.2 percent. However, the big picture has not changed: it is unlikely that we will rise much from these levels,” Gerich wrote on Tuesday in the message service X, formerly Twitter.

In its morning review published on Tuesday, Nordea wrote that the comments of monetary policy hawks raised euro interest rates on Monday.

“The European Central Bank raised its key interest rate last Thursday, but the message is about the end of interest rate hikes. Interest rates fell on Thursday. However, the more hawkish decision-makers did not stay and watch interest rates drop from the sidelines. Comments have been received from several decision-makers after the meeting that additional interest rate increases would still be possible. The voice has included, for example, Slovakia Peter KazimirSlovenian Boštjan Vasle and the Austrian National Bank’s arch hawk Robert Holzmann“, Nordea writes.

About a third of Finnish households have a mortgage.