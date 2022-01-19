Futures interest closed the regular session this Wednesday, 19, at a firm low, following the relief of the dollar and the yields of US Treasury bonds. Both the currency and yields reflect an adjustment from the excesses of the day before, when the 10-year T-note touched a two-year high.

The Interbank Deposit (DI) rate for January 2023 went from 12.097% on Tuesday to 12.015% (regular) and 12.045% (extended). January 2025 was from 11.473% to 11.26% (regular) and 11.28% (extended). January 2027 fell from 11.452% to 11.24% (regular) and 11.29% (extended). And January 2031 fell from 11.571% to 11.37% (regular) and 11.45% (extended).

Traders comment that market fundamentals have not changed – that is, the Federal Reserve has not signaled any change in its monetary adjustment flight plan -, but the weak agenda made room for the correction of Tuesday’s excesses in foreign exchange and fixed income.

On Tuesday, for example, the 10-year T-note climbed to close to 1.88% at its highest, the highest rate since pre-pandemic. This Wednesday, at the close of business in New York, it was at 1.842%. Globally, the dollar fell, with the DXY – which measures the US currency against six strong pairs – to 95.5 points from 95.8 points at Tuesday’s peak. Here, the spot currency yielded to R$5.4659 (-1.70%), the lowest closing value since November 12.

Internally, market agents said they contributed to the search for risk by ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) speeches to allied bloggers.

The PT member played down the criticism of his supporters of former São Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin (without a party), who should be the vice president on the presidential ticket. He also said that, if necessary, he would ally with the center and the center-right to govern.

For this Thursday, the only highlight on the domestic agenda is the Treasury auction. LTNs will be offered for 4/1/2023, 4/1/2024 and 7/1/2025 and NTN-Fs for 1/1/2029 and 1/1/2033. Quantities are known early Thursday.

