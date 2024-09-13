Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/13/2024 – 18:06

The interest rate market benefited from the improved global mood, with rates falling throughout the session. The increase in bets that the Federal Reserve will open the monetary easing cycle with a more significant reduction of 50 basis points stimulated the appetite for fixed-rate risk and emerging currencies, with the real being one of the highlights. With the external environment more positive, the market today put on hold the fiscal concerns that helped push the curve upward yesterday, and was also not affected by the drop in the IBC-Br for July, especially because the result was slightly stronger than the consensus.

The Interbank Deposit (DI) contract rate for January 2025 closed at 10.935% (from 10.965% yesterday in the adjustment) and the DI rate for January 2026 fell from 11.85% to 11.78%. The DI rate for January 2027 closed at 11.78%, from 11.83% yesterday. The DI rate for January 2029 ended the day at 11.88% (from 11.94%).

After recording a firm advance yesterday, rates began the day already in a correction movement, which took shape throughout the session, in the wake of the easing in the Treasury curve and as the dollar’s fall against the real intensified until it fell to a low below R$5.55. At the close, it was at R$5.5673 (-0.91%).

The bet on a 50-point drop in US interest rates next week gained momentum from a series of statements in favor of a more robust start to the monetary easing process. Former New York Fed official William Dudley said there was a strong case for a 50-point cut and an article by Nick Timiraos, who specializes in covering Fed-related issues in the Wall Street Journal, said that leaders have not decided on the size of the first cut, amid fears about keeping the restrictive level too restrictive for too long and missing a “soft landing”.

For the chief economist at Ativa Investimentos, Étore Sanchez, the local curve moved today “100% from abroad” and he assesses that, given the levels of decline in US Treasury bond yields, local rates should have fallen further, but the market is reticent, “waiting for Super Wednesday”, which will have not only the Fed’s decision, but also that of Copom.

One of the few who still expects the Selic rate to remain at 10.50%, Sanchez argues that the Fed’s guidance for a rate cut cannot be ignored, that the global economy is slowing down – with China struggling to stimulate its growth – and that there is no need to raise the Selic rate based on domestic fundamentals. “That would be like an admission of error about the bearish cycle,” he said.

He points out that, despite the strong activity and labor market data, real wages are relatively well behaved. “There was a rhetoric that the Selic rate will rise due to a selective reading of the statements made by directors. Copom was also hampered by its confusing communication.”

After Itaú Unibanco changed its Selic rate estimate yesterday, today it was Santander’s turn to announce a revision in its projections for the base rate. The institution, which previously predicted stability at 10.50% until mid-2025, is now working with a total hike cycle of 100 points, with doses of 25 points per meeting leading to the level of 11.50% by January.

On the agenda, the 0.41% drop in the IBC-Br for July on the margin did not change the perception of good GDP performance in the third quarter, especially because the decline was smaller than the market consensus indicated (-0.50%). Research by Projeções Broadcast shows that there was an increase in the GDP medians for the third quarter, 2024 and 2025 after the release of the data.