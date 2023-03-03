The two contrary forces that influence interest rates this Friday (3) end up leaving rates practically stable throughout the curve on a weak agenda day. On the one hand, there is a positive outlook, with a drop in Treasury returns, and on the other hand, there are new criticisms from President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for the Central Bank to cut interest rates. At 9:10 am, the interbank deposit (DI) contract rate for January 2027 stood at 13.19%, up from 13.18% in the previous adjustment. The DI for January 2025 was headed for 12.80% from 12.79% and the for January 2024 was at 13.35% from 13.24% in yesterday’s adjustment.