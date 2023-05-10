LISBON (Reuters) – The European Central Bank’s (ECB) main interest rate is approaching its peak but further “adjustments” are still needed, ECB Governing Council member Mario Centeno said on Wednesday, expecting that borrowing costs start to decline sometime over the next year.

“We must be approaching the terminal rate,” he said at a press conference. He added that the ECB could peak in June or July, always keeping an eye on the inflation outlook.

He said monetary policy was already “at the top of the cycle”, but suggested that minor adjustments were still underway.

When they are finished, the ECB’s monetary policy will remain tight “for some more time, but without raising interest rates, which should start to fall sometime during the year 2024”, he said.

The ECB slowed the pace of its interest rate hikes to 0.25 percentage point on Thursday, but signaled further monetary tightening in what markets expect to be the final stage of its fight against inflation, with another 0.40 point percentage increase predicted for the ECB’s 3.25% deposit rate.

(By Sergio Gonçalves and Andrei Khalip)