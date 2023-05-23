Estadão Contenti

05/23/2023 – 9:45 am

Future interest rates have an upward bias this Tuesday morning, the 23rd, influenced by the movement of the dollar and Treasury yields, with the markets attentive to negotiations on raising the US debt ceiling and, on the local front, to the today’s meeting with deputies who should set a date for voting in the plenary of the Chamber on the fiscal framework.

The market is also waiting for the NTN-B and LFT auction (11:00 am). “The NTN-B auction should have the supply reduced after strong demand and closing rates on longer bonds”, says Luís Felipe Laudisio, co-manager of Warren Rena’s institutional desk.

At 9:34 am on Tuesday, the interbank deposit (DI) contract rate for January 2024 was at 13.330%, up from 13.313% in the previous adjustment. The DI for January 2025 went to 11.78%, from 11.73%, and that for January 2027 was 11.36%, from 11.33%, while the maturity for January 2029 rose to 11.70% , of 11.65% in the adjustment of Monday, 22.























