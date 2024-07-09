Interest rates | Another setback for mortgage borrowers, the cautious rise of the one-year Euribor continued on Monday

Heels|Finland’s most common home loan reference rate now went up again on Monday.

8.7. 14:15 | Updated 14:47

Finland the most common mortgage reference interest rate, i.e. the 12-month Euribor, continued to rise on Monday. The one-year euribor is already approaching the next threshold, as it was quoted at 3.599 percent on Monday.

The direction of the one-year Euribor has recently shown a certain degree of reversal, as it returned to below 3.6 percent at the end of June and has so far also remained below the threshold.

The one-year euribor was last quoted above 3.6 percent on June 21. It already touched the borderline last week, but so far has not risen back above it.

The six-month euribor nominally fell to 3.675 percent on Monday, while the three-month euribor fell to 3.699 percent.

For mortgage debtors the recent development of reference rates means a certain kind of back pack, especially if the rate revision date looms in the near future.

In Finland, almost all mortgages have variable interest rates, i.e. they are tied to a certain interest rate for a maximum of one year. This happens, for example, when the loan is tied to the 12-month Euribor. The bank’s margin is also paid on top of the reference interest rate.

Before last year’s sharp rise in interest rates, the vast majority of Finns’ new mortgages were tied to the 12-month Euribor. Last year, however, the situation changed, and reference rates with a shorter review interval also started to gain popularity.

The Bank of Finland reported in January that, for example, in November 2023, only 46 percent of new mortgages were tied to the Euribor for the year. At that time, 12 percent of new mortgages were tied to the six-month Euribor and 32 percent to the three-month Euribor.

Interest rate the bill would be good not only for mortgage debtors, but also for the Finnish economy. All eyes are on the European Central Bank (ECB), which already started easing monetary policy in June.

At the June meeting, the ECB’s monetary policy council decided to lower key interest rates by 0.25 percentage points.

As a result of the decision, the main interest rate, i.e. the commercial banks’ deposit rate, was reduced from 4.00 percent to 3.75 percent.

After the decision, the members of the council that decides on monetary policy have emphasized that the ECB is not committed to a specific career in future interest rate cuts, but is closely monitoring the market situation.

Most recently, last week the President of the ECB Christine Lagarde warned that inflation worries are not over yet. Lagarde’s statements were interpreted to mean that the central bank is not going to lower interest rates, at least not yet at its July meeting.

Markets expect the ECB to lower its key interest rates once or twice this year.

Correction on July 9, 2024 at 2:41 p.m.: Contrary to what was written earlier in the story, the year’s Euribor cannot be described as having been mainly in a downward direction this year. In reality, a downward turn in the direction of the reference interest rate has only been seen recently.