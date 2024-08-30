Interest rates | Annual euribor to floor readings

Heels|One-year euribor continues to fall.

Finland the most common reference interest rate for mortgages, i.e. the 12-month Euribor, once again reached its lows for the year. The one-year euribor fell to 3.088 percent on Friday.

The last time the annual Euribor was lower than Friday was before Christmas 2022.

Shorter interest rates also took a toll. The six-month euribor fell to 3.360% and the three-month euribor to 3.490% on Friday.

A year euribor has decreased rapidly in the summer. The interest rate has already decreased by around 0.3 percentage points since the end of July. The drop from the end of May is about 0.6 percentage points. The interest rate has decreased by almost a percentage point since a year ago.

In the market, interest rates are expected to continue to fall.