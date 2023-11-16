Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 16/11/2023 – 10:03

Future interest rates opened on Thursday, the 16th, with a downward bias, close to stability, but changed direction recently as the dollar operates in positive territory. On a day without relevant local indicators, the investor monitors the meeting between the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, and other ministers with the federal deputy and rapporteur of the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO), Danilo Forte (União-CE) with one day remaining deadline for submitting amendments.

At Palácio do Planalto, the government is divided over the objective of eliminating the deficit in public accounts next year, established by Haddad.

The minister asked for time until March, when the first Primary Revenue and Expenditure Report for 2024 comes out, to decide on any change in the target.

At 9:38 am, the interbank deposit contract (DI) rate for January 2025 was 10.560%, from 10.540% in the previous adjustment.

The DI for January 2027 rose to 10.455%, from 10.409%, and for January 2029 it increased to 10.850%, from 10.815% in the previous adjustment.