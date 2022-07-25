Monday, July 25, 2022
Interest rates | A surprise drop in Euribore – The most popular reference interest rate for mortgages fell at the fastest rate in more than 20 years

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 25, 2022
in World Europe
The one-year euribor fell surprisingly low on Monday.

Finland the 12-month euribor, the most popular mortgage reference rate, fell by an exceptional amount on Monday.

The one-year euribor settled at 1.04 percent on Monday, while it was still at 1.2 percent on Friday. The interday drop in the reference rate was therefore 0.16 percentage points.

For example, with a mortgage of 200,000 euros and a repayment period of 25 years, the interest rate reduction in question would mean, on an average margin, about 20 euros lower housing expenses per month.

The drop may seem small, but it is a big day drop. In the history of the Euribor dating back to the beginning of 1999, the reference rate in question has fallen faster on only three days. The last time, and in fact the biggest similar drop in the history of the Euribor, was seen on September 18, 2001, when the one-year Euribor fell by 0.209 percentage points from 3.799% to 3.59%.

The drop was highlighted on Twitter by Nordea’s chief analyst Jan von Gerich.

“By the way, did you notice that now that everyone is talking about rising mortgage interest rates in Finland, today the 12-month Euribor rate saw the largest daily DECREASE in more than 20 years?” von Gerich wrote.

The decrease can be considered surprising to the extent that last Thursday the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to raise key interest rates by as much as 0.50 percentage points. The increase was considered surprisingly large. At the same time, the ECB also announced that it will raise interest rates again in the fall.

The decision immediately raised the one-year Euribor on Friday by 0.058 percentage points compared to Thursday.

The reference interest rates for housing loans have risen rapidly during the current year.

