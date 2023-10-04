Interest rate | The harsh consequence of rapid indebtedness: Finland’s interest expenses tripled in just one year

The interest rates on the 10-year government bonds of Finland and Germany have risen exceptionally high. In Finland alone, interest expenses have already risen to 2.3 billion euros.

Government bonds interest rates are rising at a really fast pace. On Wednesday morning, for example, the interest rate on Germany’s 10-year government bond rose above three percent for the first time since July 2011. At that time, we were living through the euro crisis.

A rise in interest rates means that the government’s debt servicing costs will rise.

In Finland, too, interest rates have risen rapidly. At the end of August, the interest rate on Finland’s 10-year loan was at 3.026 percent. On Wednesday morning, the interest rate was already at 3.615 percent. The last time the interest rate on Finland’s 10-year government bond was as high was in April 2011.

In Italy, the interest rate already rose to five percent on Wednesday.

Interest rates the rise is important, especially for countries struggling with debt burdens. For example, Finland has been in debt at a rapid pace in recent years. As recently as 2019, Finland had a debt of around 106 billion euros. At the end of August, the debt was already 152.6 billion euros. According to the State Treasury, the debt per inhabitant was 27,200 euros.

As interest rates rise, the interest expenses caused by the debt also increase. For example, in Finland, interest expenses have grown at a very steep rate.

According to the National Treasury, the interest costs of the national debt in 2023 are estimated at 2.3 billion euros. Even last year, the Finnish government’s interest expenses were 840 million euros. The increase is about 176 percent, which means interest expenses have almost tripled in a year.

Interest expenses are now at their highest since 2007. The highest interest expenses were in 1998. At that time, Finland paid 5.6 billion euros in interest alone.

Correction 4.10. 1:02 p.m.: In the news, it was initially written in the introduction and body text that, according to the State Treasury, the interest costs of the national debt this year are estimated at 2.6 billion euros. The correct figure is 2.3 billion.