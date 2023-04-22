Governor of Pará said that Brazil needs an environment in which technical decisions are based on predictability

The Governor of Para Helder Barbalho (MDB-PA) said this Friday (21.Apr.2023) that Brazil needs to promote a “dialogue” between technical and political decisions to ensure the reduction of interest rates in the country. According to him, the country must demonstrate that “respects its rules and has a solid fiscal policy” for “turn the page” of high interest. gave the statement to Power360 during participation in the event Lead Brazil Conferencepromoted by Grupo Lide (Business Leaders) at Savoy London, in London (United Kingdom).

“Above all, we need to build an environment that allows technical decisions to be based on predictability, on the right decisions that demonstrate that Brazil is a country that respects its rules […] and which therefore has the right environment for today’s decisions to be reflected in the near future […] and stimulate the growth of our country”he stated.

Watch (2min40s):

The statement came after a speech by the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, earlier at the same event, when he said that the “technical timing is different from political timing” and that theautonomy [do Banco Central] it is important to give society the guarantee that we have technical employees, making technical decisions without political bias“.

He further stated that “the Brazil has an inflation target compatible with several other emerging countries. Unanchored inflation makes the cost of inflation much higher and much longer lasting. Countries that abandoned the target system had much higher inflation“.

Brazil cost

Asked about this charge for reducing interest rates in the country, Barbalho said it was the time to carry out this process, that this is a “feeling from all over Brazil” is that “hangs over society”which suffers the consequences of “such a high interest”.

“We need to ensure that the Brazil cost can be reduced, that capital can be invested, so that enterprises, industry and the economy can be heated, and, consequently, generate jobs. Employment and income is what society expects. For Brazil to grow, it is necessary to reduce interest rates, so that access to fundraising, financing, the injection of capital into the Brazilian economy, can have a reduced cost”.

Event

O dealgroup of business leaders, On Thursdays and Fridays (April 20 and 21, 2023), it promotes the event Oportunidades do Brasil in the United Kingdom and the European Union. Representatives of the Brazilian government and European countries will meet in London to discuss the country’s relationship with the continent.

The focus of the event on Friday will be fiscal rules, finance and food. There will be 3 panels. The following representatives from Brazil will participate in the 2nd day of the event: Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), President of the Senate; Roberto Campos Neto, President of the Central Bank; Davi Alcolumbresenator and former president of the Senate; Simone TebetMinister of Planning; Carlos Favaro, Minister of Agriculture and Livestock; and Fred Arruda, Ambassador of Brazil to the United Kingdom.

watch:

In addition to them, participate: Henrique Meirelles, former Minister of Finance; Ana Paula Vitelli, president of Britcham, British Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Brazil; Pablo Hernandez e Cos, President of the Central Bank of Spain and the Association of Basel Banks; Robert Wigley, chairman of UK Finance; Joaquim Levy, director of economic strategy and market relations at Banco Safra and former Minister of Finance; Mansueto Almeida, Chief Economist at BTG Pactual and former Treasury Secretary; Michael Stott, Financial Times Latin America Editor; Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi, chairman of the board of Bradesco bank; Francisco Maturro, former Secretary of Agriculture of São Paulo and president of Agrishow; and Milton Steagall, CEO of the BBF Group.

The debates will start at 8 am in London, or 4 am in Brasilia (the time zone is 4 hours ahead of Brazil). the digital newspaper Power360 broadcast the event via Youtube channel and will be covered in loco by the senior editor William Waltenberg.

This is Lide’s 2nd event abroad in 2023. The 1st was held in Lisbon, in February. It will be at the Hotel Savoy, one of the most traditional in the British capital.

Lide was founded in 2003 by the former governor of São Paulo Joao Doria. Today, it is chaired by his son João Doria Neto. O chairman is former Minister Luiz Fernando Furlan. He was Minister of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade in the 1st and 2nd government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

“We are taking, in an innovative way, to different countries, important and respected leaders from different segments and powers. Certainly, the outcome of the discussions will have positive effects on Brazil, especially on its image and attracting new investments.“, said João Doria Neto about the event.

Here is the schedule for this Friday (April 21):

Opening session (8am – 8.30am (UK) or 4am – 4.30am (BR)

Rodrigo Pacheco President of the Senate;

Davi Alcolumbre senator and former president of the Senate;

Fred Arruda, Ambassador of Brazil to the United Kingdom;

Ana Paula Vitelli, president of Britcham, British chamber of commerce and industry in Brazil;

Luiz Fernando Furlan, chairman of Lide;

João Doria Neto, president of Lide.

Panel 3 – The new financial instruments as factors for the development of nations: the role of open finance digital currencies and the prospects for inflation, interest and exchange rates (8:30 am – 10 am (UK) or 4:30 am – 6 am (BR)

Roberto Campos Neto, President of the Central Bank;

Pablo Hernandez e Cos, President of the Central Bank of Spain and the Association of Basel Banks;

Robert Wigley, chairman of UK Finance;

Joaquim Levy, director of economic strategy and market relations at Banco Safra and former Minister of Finance;

Mansueto Almeida, Chief Economist at BTG Pactual and former Treasury Secretary;

Michael Stott, Latin America editor for the Financial Times.

Panel 4 – The new fiscal rules to accelerate Brazil’s economy (10am – 11am (UK) or 6am – 7am (BR)

Panel 5 – Brazil’s strength for world food security (11am – 12pm (UK) or 7am – 8am (BR)

Carlos Favaro Minister of Agriculture and Livestock;

Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi, chairman of the board of Bradesco bank;

Francisco Maturro, former Secretary of Agriculture of São Paulo and president of Agrishow;

Milton Steagall, CEO of the BBF Group.

Here’s the schedule for Thursday

Opening session (8am – 8.30am (UK) or 4am – 4.30am (BR)

Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), President of the Senate;

Lord Goldsmith, Minister for Energy, Climate and Environment;

Marco Longhi, British MP;

Fred Arruda, Ambassador of Brazil to the United Kingdom;

Breno Silva, president of Lide UK;

Luiz Fernando Furlan, chairman of Lide;

João Doria Neto, president of Lide.

Panel 1 – Environment: the new positioning of Brazil (8:30 am – 9:30 am (UK) or 4:30 am – 5:30 am (BR)

Izabella Teixeira, co-president of the International Resource Panel (UN) and former Minister of the Environment;

Thomas Goodhead, CEO of Pogust Goodhead;

Michael Stott, Latin America editor for the Financial Times.

Panel 2 – Factors of economic and social development in Brazil: prospects for the business environment and investor confidence (9:30 am – 11:50 am (UK) or 5:30 am – 7:50 am (BR)